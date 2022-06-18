Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Worker crushed by forklift at Amazon Fulfillment Center

Worker crushed by forklift at Amazon Fulfilment Center.
Worker crushed by forklift at Amazon Fulfilment Center.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A worker at the Amazon Fulfillment Center was crushed by a forklift on Friday, June 17 according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD along with emergency officials responded to a call at the Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center upon arrival they found an injured worker who had been crushed by a forklift on the fifth floor.

Emergency officials state that the worker is expected to survive.

With the building still under construction and with no elevators they had to think of a way to rescue the injured worker.

“I’m always impressed by the dedication and resourcefulness of the men and women of the BRFD,” said Chief Michael J. Kimble. “They never hesitate to jump into action, no matter how difficult the task may be.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Parish School System
BR judge tosses new school board maps, sets deadline for Wednesday for new ones
Police Lights
2 teenagers, mother arrested for shooting in Plaquemine, 1 person wanted
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 17
Another Heat Advisory today, relentless heat continues into next week
University Hills neighborhood without power after storms.
University Hills neighborhood without power after storms