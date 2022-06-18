Ask the Expert
Thousands of swing chairs recalled after reports of chair collapsing, tipping over

TJX is recalling certain nest swing egg chairs due to the chair possibly becoming a fall hazard.
TJX is recalling certain nest swing egg chairs due to the chair possibly becoming a fall hazard.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for thousands of chairs sold at major retailers around the country after consumers have reported being injured while using the chair.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, TJX Companies Inc. is recalling more than 30,000 nest swing egg chairs.

The recall alert says the swing chairs, sold under the Tommy Bahama and Martha Stewart brands, can tip over or collapse when a person is seated, posing a fall hazard.

The agency reports a firm has received 27 reports of the chairs collapsing or tipping over, resulting in 19 injuries that included people suffering cuts, scrapes, soreness, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

The chairs have a metal circle base that attaches to a metal pole, from which the oval-shaped wicker chairs hang by hook and chain.  The chairs were sold with a round cushion for seating. Eight of the nine styles were also sold with an additional decorative pillow.

Consumers were urged to stop using the recalled chairs immediately and return them to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, or Homesense stores for their choice of either a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card.

Consumers can also contact TJX for instructions on how to disassemble and dispose of the chair to receive a full refund or refund in the form of a store gift card.

