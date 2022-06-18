Ask the Expert
Oppressive heat through holiday weekend

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another day, another heat advisory, with forecast highs in the mid to upper 90s today and tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 18
The heat index could reach as high as 110, as it did last week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 18
As for our rain chances, we’ll have a 20% chance today, down to 10% Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 18
Saturday will be mostly sunny with isolated showers/storms while Father’s Day and Juneteenth will be mostly sunny and mainly dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 18
In the extended forecast, Monday through Wednesday look mainly hot and dry, with increasing rain chances Thursday into the following weekend. At this time, the Atlantic looks quiet, and hopefully stays that way.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 18
