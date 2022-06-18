Oppressive heat through holiday weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another day, another heat advisory, with forecast highs in the mid to upper 90s today and tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 18 (wafb)

The heat index could reach as high as 110, as it did last week.

As for our rain chances, we’ll have a 20% chance today, down to 10% Sunday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with isolated showers/storms while Father’s Day and Juneteenth will be mostly sunny and mainly dry.

In the extended forecast, Monday through Wednesday look mainly hot and dry, with increasing rain chances Thursday into the following weekend. At this time, the Atlantic looks quiet, and hopefully stays that way.

