New helipad in Pointe Coupee Parish to be dedicated in honor of Ventress man killed in chopper crash

On Saturday, June 18, the Pointe Coupee Parish Fire District Three will hold a helipad...
On Saturday, June 18, the Pointe Coupee Parish Fire District Three will hold a helipad dedication ceremony beginning at 7 p.m.(Pointe Coupee Parish Fire District Three)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OSCAR, La. (WAFB) - Almost one year later, a community is coming together to honor one of their own after he died in a helicopter crash.

On Saturday, June 18, the Pointe Coupee Parish Fire District Three will hold a helipad dedication ceremony beginning at 7 p.m.

There will be a rubbing cutting, along with the unveiling of a special plaque, in honor of Zachary Pourciau.

The Ventress, La. native was in Alabama using a agricultural helicopter to spray fields with pesticides when the chopper hit a power line and crashed, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Pointe Coupee man killed in chopper crash
A Pointe Coupee parish man has died in a helicopter crash in Alabama.

The helipad, which is apart of the aviation services offered by District Three, will be named the Zach Pourciau Helipad.

Organizers say there will be representatives from Acadian Air Med, Pointe Coupee Parish Government as well as other fire and rescue officials attending the grand opening.

The event will be held at 6582 False River Drive in Oscar, La.

The public is invited to attend. Food and drinks will also be served.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

