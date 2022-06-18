Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries licensing office closing temporarily

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries licensing office located at 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge will shut down between Monday, June 20 and Friday, June 24.

The temporary closure is needed for workers to eliminate a backlog of applications. LDWF says while the office is closed, any phone calls will be sent to an operator. That person will be able to answer specific questions about hunting, fishing, or enforcement.

Licenses can still be purchased online at the website https://louisianaoutdoors.com during the temporary closure. The licensing office is expected to reopen on Monday, June 27 to again accept in-person applications.

