Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend

The daughter of civil rights activists Medgar Evers and Myrlie Evers-Williams says “Juneteenth is about opening our eyes and our minds, gathering the courage to truly understand what our shared truths are.”
How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend
How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend(MGN)
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Juneteenth is not a state holiday in Mississippi, but communities are commemorating the date with dinners, street festivals and live music.

Most of this weekend’s events aim to spread awareness of the significance of the nation’s newest federal holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the date when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached enslaved people in Galveston, Texas.

Reena Evers-Everette calls it a “celebration of substance.” the daughter of civil rights activists Medgar Evers and Myrlie Evers-Williams says “Juneteenth is about opening our eyes and our minds, gathering the courage to truly understand what our shared truths are.”

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Tunica school district on path back to local control
Voting generic
Mississippi election: 4 Congress seats on primary ballots
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves sets special election to fill House vacancy
Longtime outdoors enthusiast Bobby Cleveland
Petition calls for renaming Reservoir after outdoors journalist Bobby Cleveland