Firefighters battle early morning fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire on Eaton Street near Choctaw Drive in Baton Rouge kept firefighters busy early Saturday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the flames broke out in the front bedroom of the home. Light smoke was seen pouring from the home at the time that firefighters arrived.

They made their way inside to rescue one person, while another person was outside and unharmed.

The fire department said the bedroom has heavy fire damage, while the rest of the home has some smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

