Crash in St. Helena Parish leaves one person dead

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - A crash on Highway 1041 near Dewey Lane killed one person in the Holden area of St. Helena Parish overnight, according to Louisiana State Police.

They say that driver was heading eastbound when the vehicle veered off the roadway, crashed into a culvert and caught fire. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Because of the fire, State Police said the driver and the vehicle involved can not be identified at this time. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police.

As part of the ongoing investigation, State Police said a routine toxicology sample was taken from the driver for analysis. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

