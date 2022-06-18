BR judge tosses new school board maps, sets deadline for Wednesday for new ones

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge judge ruled that the maps the East Baton Rouge School Board approved in May are illegal according to East Baton School Parish School Board member for District 2 Dadrius Lanus.

They will have until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22 to redraw them.

If they are unable to come up with new ones the judge will implement another proposed map that does not split any precincts.

