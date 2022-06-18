Body of missing Shreveport City Marshal found in Gulf of Mexico

Ask the Expert
The body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. was recovered from the Gulf of Mexico on the morning of Saturday, June 18.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken, Domonique Benn, Daffney Dawson and Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DESTIN, Florida (KSLA) - On Saturday, June 18 - the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office confirmed that the body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. was found in the Gulf of Mexico.

He reportedly went missing after he fell overboard near Destin on the evening of Thursday, June 16. Caldwell was not wearing a life jacket, according to a news release.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there was one other person in the boat with Caldwell. The boat was heading in to dock when the incident happened.

We are sadden to hear the news of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his...

Posted by Signal 51 Group on Saturday, June 18, 2022

Caldwell has over 25 years of law enforcement experience, with five of those being with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. He has served as city marshal since 2008. Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator describes Caldwell as a friend to everyone.

“Charlie is a really nice fellow. He gets along with just about everybody. He’s soft-spoken. He’s a good law enforcement officer, he always did whatever it took to assist others. We’re going to keep holding hope the best you can that some kind of miracle will happen and that they find Charlie and he’s okay,” he said.

The Parish of Caddo joins the citizens of Shreveport and Caddo Parish in mourning the loss of a treasured member of our...

Posted by Parish of Caddo on Saturday, June 18, 2022

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins released the following statement:

“Our community has lost a champion for our citizens, Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr. Marshal Caldwell was a mentor to many in law enforcement and to our youth. He committed more than 25 years of his life to public safety in Shreveport and Caddo Parish, and he served with an enthusiasm and spirit that was appreciated by all that he encountered.

Marshal Caldwell’s impact and presence at City Court will truly be missed. We ask that you keep his family and the men and women of the Shreveport Marshal’s Office in your prayers.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was the lead agency on the case.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

