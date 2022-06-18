The Bayou State’s only water sports festival is making a splash in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou State’s only water sports festival, called LA Night Jam, is making a splash in Zachary on Saturday, June 18.

Spend your Saturday night with us at LA Night Jam, America's Night Time Watersports Festival! Watch top waterski athletes compete in this FREE event in Zachary, LA.



The professional water sports competition and show, will showcase extreme distance water ski jumping, freestyle ski jumping, slalom skiing, extreme barefooting, trick skiing and more.

The show is happening at the Tri-Lakes: Home of Bennet Water Ski and Wakeboard School located at 18605 Barnett Road.

The gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is free but parking costs $25 per car load and is cash only.

VIP tickets are available for purchase as well.

Organizers say no ice chests, no pets and no tents are allowed.

Concessions will be available on site.

