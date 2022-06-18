Ask the Expert
The Bayou State’s only water sports festival is making a splash in Zachary

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou State’s only water sports festival, called LA Night Jam, is making a splash in Zachary on Saturday, June 18.

The professional water sports competition and show, will showcase extreme distance water ski jumping, freestyle ski jumping, slalom skiing, extreme barefooting, trick skiing and more.

The show is happening at the Tri-Lakes: Home of Bennet Water Ski and Wakeboard School located at 18605 Barnett Road.

The gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is free but parking costs $25 per car load and is cash only.

VIP tickets are available for purchase as well.

Organizers say no ice chests, no pets and no tents are allowed.

Concessions will be available on site.

Watch the webcast here.

