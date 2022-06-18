Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Alleged gas station thief caught on camera stealing cash from safe

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man accused of...
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man accused of stealing cash from a safe at a gas station in Holden, La.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man accused of stealing cash from a safe at a gas station in Holden, La.

According to detectives, a man entered the Big Boss service station located on LA 441 and I-12.

Once inside the store, the man reportedly entered the store’s office area unnoticed and was able to gain access to the store’s safe.

The man is accused of taking cash before leaving the store.

Authorities report the man was wearing a Ralph Lauren t-shirt, Ralph Lauren shorts and a pair of Ralph Lauren socks.

He left the parking lot in what appeared to be a 2021 or 2022 charcoal gray Kia K5 and was last seen traveling west on I-12.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Baton Rouge Fire Department
Firefighters battle early morning fire in Baton Rouge
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 18
Oppressive heat through holiday weekend
FDA authorizes vaccines for children as young as 6 months
Worker crushed by forklift at Amazon Fulfilment Center.
Worker partially crushed by forklift at Amazon Fulfillment Center