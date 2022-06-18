Alleged gas station thief caught on camera stealing cash from safe

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man accused of stealing cash from a safe at a gas station in Holden, La.

According to detectives, a man entered the Big Boss service station located on LA 441 and I-12.

Once inside the store, the man reportedly entered the store’s office area unnoticed and was able to gain access to the store’s safe.

The man is accused of taking cash before leaving the store.

Authorities report the man was wearing a Ralph Lauren t-shirt, Ralph Lauren shorts and a pair of Ralph Lauren socks.

He left the parking lot in what appeared to be a 2021 or 2022 charcoal gray Kia K5 and was last seen traveling west on I-12.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

