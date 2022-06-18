Ask the Expert
4 firefighters treated for heat exhaustion while fighting house fire on Kingfisher Ave.

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a house fire on Kingfisher Avenue according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD stated that they responded to a report of a house fire around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the middle of the duplex and one occupant outside, uninjured.

Kingfisher Avenue arson fire.
Kingfisher Avenue arson fire.(WAFB)

Firefighters were able to make their way inside the house and began attacking the fire, they were forced out because the roof began to come down. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes, but the house was a total loss. The four firefighters were treated by emergency officials and returned to work.

Fire investigators arrived on the scene and determined the fire to be intentionally set. If anyone has any information, please contact Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

