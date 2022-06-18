2 teenagers, mother arrested for shooting in Plaquemine, 1 person wanted

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Two teenagers and a mother have been arrested for their involvement in a shooting in Plaquemine on Friday, June 17 according to the Plaquemine Police Department.

Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne stated the shooting was a domestic incident that occurred on Captain TT Harris Street and no one was injured.

According to Chief Payne, a woman went to the home of her ex-boyfriend to pick up a child they share. The ex-boyfriend reportedly refused to hand over the child.

Officials state the woman’s two teenagers aged 16 and 17, allegedly went around the house and fired into the home. The ex-boyfriend then fired shots back, but officials do not know who shot first.

Chief Payne stated the two teens were arrested and charged for the shooting while the mother is also facing a charge of improper supervision. The man involved ran from the scene and police are looking for him. He is also expected to face charges.

