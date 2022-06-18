Ask the Expert
$1 million secured to fund community mental health initiative

(WHSV)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish will receive $1 million from Congress to establish a network of mental and behavioral health resource centers as part of the BRIGHT Initiative.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Congressman Troy A. Carter Sr. announced this news Saturday, June 18. According to the two leaders, these resource centers will offer traditional clinical services by licensed practitioners for communities highly needing trauma-informed care based on factors like crime, substance abuse, housing insecurity, and violence.

“Increasing access to mental health and trauma resources for East Baton Rouge families is critical to supporting a safe, hopeful and healthy community,” said Mayor Broome. “Congressman Carter is a tremendous partner, helping to bring these resources into neighborhoods of greatest need, which improves public safety and quality of life.”

Congressman Carter stressed that mental healthcare is healthcare.

“We need to take care of body, our spirit, and mind to build happy, fulfilling lives and a strong, safe community. That’s why today I am so proud to announce that I have secured $1 million in community project funding for mental health services in Baton Rouge through the BRIGHT Initiative,” said Carter.

“We all deserve to feel safe in our communities and with ourselves. Serving our community’s mental health needs — as well as physical health needs – is a way to achieve a stronger, safer, Baton Rouge. Thank you to Mayor-President Broome and the City of Baton Rouge for their ongoing partnership and dedication to this important issue,” added Carter.

According to officials, this community project was funded through Congress’ annual appropriations process and was selected and advocated for by Congressman Carter after comprehensive outreach to local groups and stakeholders. It is one of nine projects, totaling $31.5 million, that the congressman has secured for Louisiana’s Second Congressional District.

