Victim identified in fatal shooting on Thomas Delpit Drive

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge that left one person dead Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Jeffery Follins, 50.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Thomas Delpit Drive around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, June 16.

Follins was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

