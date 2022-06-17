University Hills neighborhood without power after storms.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Going any amount of time without power is frustrating, even if you’re used to it.

“I grew up in Louisiana, so yeah,” Antonia Edgeworth said.

The lights went out in University Hills Thursday afternoon after a large tree fell on power lines.

“We went to the gas station. we got 4 bags of ice. we put them in our coolers, and we put the perishable stuff in the coolers. they are keeping fine. We close the blinds, drew the curtains, and we shut the doors that face the windows, so the house is still mostly comfortable,” Edgeworth said.

Crews have been working to restore power but running into issues.

“Crews have had to maneuver through backyards in order to make the repairs they’ve had to climb the poles manually, and some of this work in the rear alleys of homes or in the backyards can just take a little bit more time,” Entergy spokesman David Freese said.

These power lines have been hard to reach because they must get permission to go on private property to make repairs.

“As was with this one, we’re not able to get our traditional bucket trucks to those locations to actually make repairs by booming up in the bucket and doing repairs from the air that way,” Freese said.

Edgeworth said she’s lucky to have options for cooling down today, but that this is a reminder to get ready for any future storms.

“I grew up here, so we are already prepared. We’ve got boxes of non-perishable food and we’ve got a propane portable gas stove. We’ve got batteries and we’ve got a flashlight,” she said.

Without bucket trucks and other equipment - Entergy said workers had to carry supplies by hand and physically climb power poles.

“But like we know, any time without power is too long, and so they’re committed, our line workers and our operations folks are committed to doing the job safely because it is not a successful restoration unless it was a safe restoration. so that’s a top priority,” Freese said.

Power came back to the area around 3:45 p.m. Friday, and neighbors say they’re grateful for the hard work of the linemen all day.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.