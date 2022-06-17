Trio of Tigers earn All-American honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trio of LSU Tigers have been named to All-American teams by Perfect Game and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews earned First-Team All-American honors by Perfect Game and the NCBWA while third baseman Jacob Berry was named a Second-Team All-American by Perfect Game and the NCBWA, and second baseman Cade Doughty was named a Third-Team All-American by Perfect Game.

Between the three they combined for 52 home runs, 177 RBI, 235 hits, 39 of them for doubles, and four triples.

Crews was named the Co-SEC Player of the Year after batting .349 last season with 11 doubles, four triples, and 22 home runs, the most since 2009 when Ryan Schimpf hit 22, he also added 72 RBI and 73 runs.

He was also a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Crews was also named a First-Team All-SEC member and a member of the All-SEC Defensive team.

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Berry, a native of Queen Creek, Arizona was also a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and was a Second-Team All-SEC member after leading the team in batting average at .370 with nine doubles, 15 home runs, 48 RBI, and 47 runs scored.

In his first year in the SEC Berry hit .400 going 38-for-95 at the plate in conference play to go along with five home runs, 20 RBI, and three doubles.

LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

A native of Denham Springs, La. Doughty hit .298 with 15 homers, 57 RBI, and 56 runs scored while also leading the team in doubles with 19. He also was voted to the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional All-Tournament Team after hitting .444 with three home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored.

LSU second baseman Cade Doughty (No. 4) (Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)

