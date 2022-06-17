Ask the Expert
RECALL ROUNDUP: Electrical panels, medicine bottles & Nest Swing Egg Chairs

Recalls
Recalls(WAFB)
By Deon Guillory
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several items that have been placed under a recall alert that you need to know about.

Your breaker box helps keep the lights on; it’s one of the most important parts of your home and one brand tops this recall roundup.

Schneider Electric is recalling one-point-four million electrical panels. The company says an unsecured screw could cause the load center to overheat and possibly cause a fire.

This is specifically for the Square D QO Plug-On-Neutral Load Centers.

They were installed in homes, RV’s, and some businesses like restaurants.

The defective machines were manufactured between February 2020 and January 2022 and were sold at several popular home improvement stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s.

The company is offering its customers free inspections and repairs.

More than 400,000 medication bottles are being recalled, but there’s nothing wrong with the medicine.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning the bottles don’t meet safety standards for child resistance.

This means your child could possibly open them and accidentally take the medications inside.

The bottles contain the pain relievers, acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin and were sold at Walgreens stores.

The specific bottles covered under the recall are listed on Walgreens’ website.

Plus, a chair made to help you relax could tip over and collapse while you’re in it, making you fall.

The Nest Swing Egg Chairs were sold under the Tommy Bahama and Martha Stewart brands and sold at Marshalls, TJ Maxx and HomeGoods stores.

You can return the chairs to one of those stores for a full refund or store gift card.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

