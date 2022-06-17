Ask the Expert
Police searching for missing teenager with medical condition last seen in Baton Rouge

Demetrick Porter, 15
Demetrick Porter, 15(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a missing teenager last seen in the Baton Rouge area.

According to BRPD, Demetrick Porter, 15 was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning in the area of West Balboa Drive, not far from Staring Lane.

Porter is around 5′8″, 130 lbs. and is believed to suffer from medical conditions.

Anyone having information on Porter’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.

