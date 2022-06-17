Man accused of theft on LSU’s campus
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are working to identify a man accused of theft.
Police say they believe the man is connected with a theft and access device fraud investigation that happened on campus around May 27.
If you have information regarding the identity of the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).
