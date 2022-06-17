Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Lacombe man killed in Florida identified; victim’s brother 1 of 3 suspects arrested

Santa Rosa County Sheriff says case is closed and ready for prosecution in St. Tammany
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Fl. (WVUE) - Three people in St. Tammany Parish have been arrested following the discovery of a body of a Lacombe man in Florida, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a press conference live-streamed on social media on Friday (June 17), Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson identified the victim as Joshua James, 32.

-PRESS CONFERENCE- Sheriff Johnson held a press conference today discussing a recent homicide investigation.

Posted by Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL on Friday, June 17, 2022
In a press conference live-streamed on social media on Friday (June 17), Santa Rosa County...
In a press conference live-streamed on social media on Friday (June 17), Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson identified the victim as Joshua James, 32.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)

Two men and a 17-year-old male, who all reside in Lacombe also, were arrested on Tues. (June 14) after the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by detectives in Santa Rosa County, Florida. The two agencies collaborated on the investigation, resulting in the arrests of the three accused shortly after the body was discovered in Milton, Florida.

Patrick McCarty, 36, and Jason James, 37, were arrested and booked for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. The 17-year-old male is accused of participating in the incident and he was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on the same two charges.

Sheriff Johnson said that Jason James, one of the suspects now in custody with St. Tammany authorities, is the brother of the victim.

Investigators say that the accused beat the victim at a residence on Williams Drive in Lacombe where McCarty and James live. They say that the accused drove the body all the way to a remote area in Santa Rosa County where it was dumped in a waterway known as Jake’s Bayou.

James’ body was located by a fisherman in the 2700-block of Robinson Point Rd. around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives say that the accused also tried to destroy evidence of the crime.

The mugshots of the suspects have not yet been made available by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Demetrick Porter, 15
Police searching for missing teenager with medical condition last seen in Baton Rouge
Victim identified in shooting on Thomas Delpit Drive
Victim identified in shooting on Thomas Delpit Drive
Florida man arrested for reaching out to young girls
Florida man arrested for reaching out to young girls
Recalls
RECALL ROUNDUP: Electrical panels, medicine bottles & Nest Swing Egg Chairs