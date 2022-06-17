Jacques Talk: Alia Armstrong

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Alia Armstrong recently won the national championship for the LSU Tigers in the 100 meter hurdles, clocking a time of 12.57 in Eugene, Oregon.

Armstrong’s victory was LSU’s first national champion in that event since Joyce Bates in 2000.

It was a tremendous comeback story for Armstrong, who had false started at the NCAA Indoor National Championships back in early March.

