Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

JACQUES TALK: Alia Armstrong

LSU's national champion in 100 meter hurdles Alia Armstrong.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Alia Armstrong recently won the national championship for the LSU Tigers in the 100 meter hurdles, clocking a time of 12.57 in Eugene, Oregon.

Armstrong’s victory was LSU’s first national champion in that event since Joyce Bates in 2000.

It was a tremendous comeback story for Armstrong, who had false started at the NCAA Indoor National Championships back in early March.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly.
LSU’s Jason Kelly to be named head coach at Washington
Jacques Talk: Alia Armstrong
LSU Tigers
Trio of Tigers earn All-American honors
2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Donaldsonville Tigers
2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Donaldsonville Tigers