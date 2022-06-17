Florida man accused of using internet to communicate with minors in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities arrested a man after discovering he allegedly used the internet to inappropriately communicate with several juveniles in the Baton Rouge area.

Laddin Martin is facing several charges, including computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

According to an arrest warrant, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Baton Rouge Field Office partnered with Louisiana State Police to begin the investigation after reports of potential sexual exploitation of a minor.

After investigating, it was discovered Martin lived in Florida.

FBI agents in Florida interviewed Martin on April 13, 2021.

Martin admitted to having inappropriate sexual conversations via social media and the internet with two juvenile females.

In March of 2022, it was discovered Martin continued to have sexually explicit conversations with the minor.

Arrest records show, the mother of one of the victims reported she discovered Martin continued to communicate with the juvenile online and purchased an engagement band for the minor to wear.

Martin allegedly used Amazon to purchase sex toys for the minor, the arrest warrant went on to say.

Martin faces one count of computer aided solicitation of a minor and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.