Celebrate Juneteenth at the Ole’ Skool Variety Greek Show at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are many ways to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend in the Capital City including the 18th Annual Terral Jackson, Sr. Ole’ Skool Variety Greek Show.

This is the first time they have had the event since 2019. (WAFB)

The show starts on Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Southern University’s campus.

The show is also a partnership with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s Office, as a part of the Summer of Hope.

The program is bringing hope and needed resources directly to neighborhoods, streets and families that have experienced violence.

“This partnership with the Mayor’s office is really big because we as Divine 9, all of our organizations have some type of social action or community outreach programs that we do,” said Ryan Harris, President of the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greater Baton Rouge. “So we’re going to collab this year along with the Mayor’s office to help with some of the issues that we’re having in our community. We all know we have some issues in our community so we’re just trying to address some of those things.”

He said all organizations coming together have some type of social action or community outreach programs.

“It is a family-oriented affair and we need those funds to help put on programs, projects and we also give our scholarships to one person at Southern University and one at Louisiana State University,” said Twana Malveaux, Co-chair of 18th Ole’ School Greek Show and Treasurer of Greater Baton Rouge Pan-Hellenic Council. “So this is why we are hoping to see them.”

You can learn more and buy tickets here.

