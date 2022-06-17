Body found in Ascension Parish, deputies say

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - A body was found along a highway in Ascension Parish on Friday, June 17.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after the man’s body was discovered along Highway 941, east of Highway 44.

Officials say the cause of death is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited at this time.

