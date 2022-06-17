Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Body found in Ascension Parish, deputies say

APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people.
APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - A body was found along a highway in Ascension Parish on Friday, June 17.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after the man’s body was discovered along Highway 941, east of Highway 44.

Officials say the cause of death is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Father's Day 2022
FATHER’S DAY: Submit photos of Dad!
Baton Rouge Police Department
Victim identified in fatal shooting on Thomas Delpit Drive
generic graphic
3 arrested linked to body of Lacombe man found in Florida
There's a Greek Show happening tonight in Southern University's Mini Dome
There's a Greek Show happening tonight in Southern University's Mini Dome