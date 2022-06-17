Another Heat Advisory today, relentless heat continues into next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Widespread showers and t-storms delivered some welcomed relief to the area on Thursday, but not before temperatures reached the mid 90s for most and the heat index peaked at a sizzling 110° in Baton Rouge. That’s the highest the heat index has been in the Capital City in nearly 2 years, with the last time it got that high being July 14, 2020.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 17 (061722_forecast_wafb)

Rain chances see a significant drop today, with only spotty afternoon showers and t-storms expected.

High temperatures return to the mid to upper 90s, and heat index values will again peak in the 105°-110° range for many.

Limit your time outdoors if possible and if you do have to be outdoors, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

It only looks to get hotter into the weekend as the core of a high pressure dome once again eases closer to the area. Upper 90s look more likely and heat index values could potentially top 110° in some neighborhoods on Saturday. With that in mind, the National Weather Service says it’s possible that the Heat Advisory could get an upgrade to an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of the area.

By Sunday, we’ll have an eye on a ‘cool’ front attempting to approach from the northeast. While that front won’t have any significant impact on temperatures, it could help to lower moisture levels and heat index values a bit from Sunday into Monday. It remains to be seen if the front actually moves through, so we’ll keep an eye on its progress.

Into next week, the heat will be relentless as high pressure remains parked over the Deep South. Daily highs in the upper 90s will be common and temperatures nearing 100° can’t be ruled out. Rain chances will be minimal through the week, with perhaps a slightly better chance of rain by the following weekend.

In the tropics, development odds continue to diminish with a weak area of low pressure located near the coast of Honduras. The National Hurricane Center now lists those chances at only 10% as of the 1 a.m. Friday outlook.

