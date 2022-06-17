2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Istrouma Indians

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lots of changes for the Istrouma Indians as they had 7-on-7 at Live Oak earlier in the week.

After relying so much on their five-star running back Le’Veon Moss, who’s now in College Station with Jimbo Fisher’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class. Istrouma will have some experience returning to the team at quarterback, but they’re looking to replace 13 seniors from last season.

Entering the 2022 season the Indians only have five seniors. It’s a team dominated by juniors and sophomores, but head coach Jeremy Gradney insists there is plenty of talent.

