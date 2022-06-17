Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Donaldsonville Tigers

By Steve Schneider
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Donaldsonville Tigers will have a young roster heading into the 2022 season as they lost 17 seniors from last year’s team. Of those 17 nine of them started as freshmen for the Tigers. Head coach Brian Richardson said that he started nine 8th graders in the spring game.

“Man, we are at ground zero right now. I lost 17 seniors last year, and you know, the end of the year got real shaky with a lot of injuries and COVID took place again last year so those guys did a great job last year,” Richardson said. “Those four-year starters, so nine of those 17 I started as freshman and now they’re gone. So now we start ground zero this year. In our spring game, we started nine eighth-graders.”

One of the Tigers’ top athletes on defense at cornerback, Ray Oatis is sliding into the quarterback position trying to fill the shoes of a four-year starter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Donaldsonville Tigers
2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Donaldsonville Tigers
St. James Wildcats
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. James Wildcats
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. James Wildcats
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. James Wildcats
Glen Oaks Panthers
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Glen Oaks Panthers