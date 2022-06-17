2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Donaldsonville Tigers

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Donaldsonville Tigers will have a young roster heading into the 2022 season as they lost 17 seniors from last year’s team. Of those 17 nine of them started as freshmen for the Tigers. Head coach Brian Richardson said that he started nine 8th graders in the spring game.

“Man, we are at ground zero right now. I lost 17 seniors last year, and you know, the end of the year got real shaky with a lot of injuries and COVID took place again last year so those guys did a great job last year,” Richardson said. “Those four-year starters, so nine of those 17 I started as freshman and now they’re gone. So now we start ground zero this year. In our spring game, we started nine eighth-graders.”

One of the Tigers’ top athletes on defense at cornerback, Ray Oatis is sliding into the quarterback position trying to fill the shoes of a four-year starter.

