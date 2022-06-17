Ask the Expert
1 dead in shooting on Thomas Delpit Drive

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on Thomas Delpit Drive that left one person dead.

BRPD states that the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Thomas Delpit where a male victim suffered fatal injuries.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

