1 dead in shooting on Thomas Delpit Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on Thomas Delpit Drive that left one person dead.

BRPD states that the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Thomas Delpit where a male victim suffered fatal injuries.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

