Stirrin' It Up: Ultimate Burger (June 16, 2022)
By Chef John Folse
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A great hamburger starts with a flavorful cut of meat with 15–20 percent fat, such as sirloin, chuck, or round. The meat should be ground twice; first through the coarse plate of a grinder, then through the fine plate. The fewer ingredients added to the meat, the better; allow garnishes to add flavor. Remember to handle the meat as little as possible so the burger maintains its juiciness.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients for Burgers:

2¼ pounds ground round, chuck or sirloin beef

2 tbsps melted unsalted butter or olive oil

Salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

6 hamburger buns

Ingredients for Toppings:

6 ounces sliced cheddar cheese

Leafy green lettuce

Sliced tomatoes

Thinly sliced red onions

Sliced dill or sweet pickles 1

2 slices of bacon, cooked

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayonnaise

Method:

Preheat grill to high. Divide meat into 6 equal portions. Lightly wet your hands with cold water then form each portion of meat into a round patty, 4 inches wide and of even thickness. When ready to cook, oil the grill grate. Brush one side of patties lightly with melted butter. Season with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic.

Arrange burgers, butter-side down, on the hot grate. Grill for 4 minutes or until nicely browned. Brush top of patties lightly with melted butter and season with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Turn with a spatula and continue grilling for 4 more minutes for medium or until cooked to your preference.

Remove from heat and set aside. Brush the insides of buns with remaining melted butter. Place buns cut-side down on the grill for last 2 minutes. Set out toppings. Place burgers on buns, garnish with your favorite toppings, and serve.

