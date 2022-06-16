Ask the Expert
Tunica school district on path back to local control

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Board of Education voted Thursday to begin the process to return the Tunica County School District to local control.

The district has been under state conservatorship since 2015 after audits revealed it had violated 25 of the 31 accreditation standards reviewed by the Mississippi Department of Education.

These findings prompted former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to declare a state of emergency, putting the district under the control of interim superintendent Dr. Margie Pulley.

In a news release, state officials said Pulley brought all accreditation standards into compliance.

