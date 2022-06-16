Ask the Expert
Today: Best opportunity for rain over the next several days

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will have the best chance for rain that we will see for the entire 10-day forecast. Sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms are forecast to develop during the mid and end of the afternoon. Showers will begin to dissipate by the evening hours. A couple of storms could be strong with gusty winds and also produce locally heavy rainfall. Rain amounts will average less than 0.25″ for most, but a few localized spots could receive 1″+.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 16
Even with these elevated rain chances, afternoon highs are still forecast to reach the mid 90°s with feels like temperatures well into the triple digits. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory until 7 PM.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 16
Heat Advisories are likely to be issued daily through the rest of this week and for most of next week as the day-to-day temperature pattern changes little. Highs are actually forecast to increase a degree or two as we start next week. Most of next week will see afternoon highs in the upper 90°s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 16
Rain chances after Thursday will be hard to come by. We stay dry Father’s Day Sunday. Rain chances don’t go any higher than 30% following today’s decent rain opportunity.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 16
The National Hurricane Center is still monitoring a broad area of low pressure in Central America. This low could meander back over open waters in the coming days, but movement will eventually be away from the U.S. Right now development chances are low.

Better storm chances today even as a Heat Advisory is posted