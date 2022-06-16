Ask the Expert
Thousands of Entergy customers without power

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of Entergy customers in Baton Rouge’s Bocage subdivision and University Club were without power late Thursday afternoon.

Approximately 5,300 Entergy customers from Baton Rouge Country Club to Bankers Avenue are without power after lightning damaged equipment.

According to an Entergy spokesperson, lightning struck and damaged some of their electric equipment on a transmission pole near Corporate Boulevard causing that particular outage.

Another large outage was affecting 1,918 homes and businesses off Highway 30 near the East Baton Rouge/Iberville parish line. The large outage there was affecting homes in the University Club in Baton Rouge as well as much of the city of St. Gabriel. However, power in portions of that area was starting to come back on just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

