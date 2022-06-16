St. Gabriel Police Chief home and office raided by deputies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish sheriff’s deputies raided the home and office of St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr. Wednesday.

Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WAFB the District Attorney’s Office was looking for some evidence in a murder case from a few years ago.

Stassi says his deputies executed a search warrant at Ambeau’s home and at the police department on Iberville Street in the city.

The sheriff says his deputies were searching items and money that were allegedly missing from a dead person’s vehicle in a 2019 homicide case.

“It’s never a good day when you have to look into the dealings of a fellow law enforcement officer or agency. Not one of my prouder moments,” said Sheriff Stassi.

Ambeau is not facing any charges at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

WAFB reached out to Ambeau for comment but have not yet heard back.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.