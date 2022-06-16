Southern University students and faculty exchange with Ghana University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students at Southern University are about to embark on a different kind of educational journey. As part of an exchange program, they will travel to Ghana to study the country’s business practices.

“I will be studying first and foremost and being able to see some of the landmarks over there and some of the culture and the food and things like that that will be diving into,” Mekhi Singleton, a finance major senior, said.

Singleton is one of the students selected for the study abroad program and hopes to learn things that will apply to his future career.

“Just on top of that, it’ll probably inspire me to look forward to careers where I’m able to travel and involve myself in international endeavors,” he said.

Dr. Donald Andrews said this exchange will give them the chance to build relationships that will help trade between Louisiana and Ghana.

“This is going to give us a great opportunity to talk about international business, our trade partners, and how we can work together more or less to improve the economic well-being of both societies here in Louisiana as well as in Ghana,” Andrews said.

Students at Southern hope students in Ghana come here to start a business.

“Say they have a student that wants to start a clothing line. They want to get land out here or learn how to do that. We have better connections that we can give them information on Louisiana and how real estate works out here versus them just having to go through somebody else,” said Jarden James.

Andrews said they want to expand this opportunity for more people in Louisiana.

“They have a port there. we have a port here in terms of New Orleans and Baton Rouge. So, once we get to know each other, we can do more in terms of trade with each other, and both societies can improve,” Andrews said.

On-campus fundraisers and a federal grant are helping to pay for part of the journey as the group heads out next week.

