Message for young drivers as they use the road during summer months

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Teen drivers are at a higher risk of crashes, partly because of their inexperience behind the wheel. They often drive without an adult to jobs, meet friends and travel during the summer months.

A study by the financial comparison site, Forbes Advisor, looked at states and factors that impact young drivers. They looked at how many crashes involved a young driver between the ages of 15 through 20, the average used car price, teen auto insurance rates, gas prices and more.

Their data showed that Louisiana is the worst state to be a young driver.

Louisiana had the highest teen car insurance rates in the country, costing $5,587 per year. This is more than double the national average rate of $2,100.

Louisiana State Police said the next time you’re out on the road, be aware of distracted driving, impaired driving, wear your seatbelt and watch out for speed limits.

“If we avoid those things, we can lessen the number of fatalities being worked,” said Trooper Christian Reed with Louisiana State Police. “Those factors are consistent with a deadly crash.”

Reed said if you’re driving 25 miles an hour over the speed limit, you can be arrested for reckless operation of a vehicle.

“For the young drivers, I would say continue to be safe, drive the speed limit, don’t be distracted, have a plan in place, use the Bluetooth technology if you have that in your vehicle,” said Reed.

He said to get a magnet for your phone, so you don’t have to hold it and risk getting in a crash.

You can also call *577 to reach the local trooper in your area.

Fines vary depending on what parish you live in. In East Baton Rouge Parish, texting while driving is a $250.00 Moving Violation.

Failure to wear a seat belt for an adult is $50.00. A 2nd Seatbelt Offense is $75.00

You can learn more here .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.