Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mayor Broome breaks ground on new MOVEBR roadway

Midway Boulevard will be a newly constructed 2-lane ½ mile roadway from Picardy Avenue to the...
Midway Boulevard will be a newly constructed 2-lane ½ mile roadway from Picardy Avenue to the new Constantin Boulevard, directly behind the Baton Rouge General and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.(Office of the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Broome and the MOVEBR Program Management Team broke ground Thursday, June 16 on a new roadway as a part of the MOVEBR Program. Midway Boulevard will be a newly constructed 2-lane ½ mile roadway from Picardy Avenue to the new Constantin Boulevard, directly behind the Baton Rouge General and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

Upon completion, Midway will feature a cycle track for bicyclists and sidewalks on both sides with tie ins at Picardy, Summa, Constantin and a connection to BREC’s Ward Creek Greenway, pervious pavement, roadway lighting, tree plantings, sub-surface drainage and raised intersections at Summa & Picardy for traffic calming.

Mayor Broome stated, “This new roadway will provide additional connectivity and capacity within the Baton Rouge Health District and is one of several projects in the area where additional through-put will be created to increase roadway capacity and relieve congestion.”

The project was designed by Stantec, and Boone Services was selected as the contractor. It has an estimated construction budget of $4.3M and will take approximately 12 months to complete.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.
St. Gabriel Police Chief home and office raided by deputies
Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus speak after the opening of the special session.
Special session to redraw Louisiana congressional districts begins
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
RAW: Flooding continues to devastate Yellowstone, parts of Montana
EBRSO generic
Man shot, killed after pulling out gun during argument with woman, deputies say
Coast & Climate: Marie Constantine