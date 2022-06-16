Mayor Broome breaks ground on new MOVEBR roadway

The following information is from the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Broome and the MOVEBR Program Management Team broke ground Thursday, June 16 on a new roadway as a part of the MOVEBR Program. Midway Boulevard will be a newly constructed 2-lane ½ mile roadway from Picardy Avenue to the new Constantin Boulevard, directly behind the Baton Rouge General and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

Upon completion, Midway will feature a cycle track for bicyclists and sidewalks on both sides with tie ins at Picardy, Summa, Constantin and a connection to BREC’s Ward Creek Greenway, pervious pavement, roadway lighting, tree plantings, sub-surface drainage and raised intersections at Summa & Picardy for traffic calming.

Mayor Broome stated, “This new roadway will provide additional connectivity and capacity within the Baton Rouge Health District and is one of several projects in the area where additional through-put will be created to increase roadway capacity and relieve congestion.”

The project was designed by Stantec, and Boone Services was selected as the contractor. It has an estimated construction budget of $4.3M and will take approximately 12 months to complete.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.