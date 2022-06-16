Ask the Expert
Man charged after stealing more than 50 kegs from bars, restaurants, police say

John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.
John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested for stealing dozens of kegs from bars and restaurants in Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras in January stealing kegs from multiple restaurants. In total, he stole more than 50 kegs worth thousands of dollars, police said.

After receiving tips from the public, the suspect was identified as John Griffith. On Tuesday, officers arrested Griffith and charged him with three counts of grand larceny.

Griffith bonded out of jail a few hours after his arrest, according to jail records. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

