Law enforcement searching for suspect who fled into cane fields near Sidney Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, their deputies and other law enforcement agencies are searching near Sidney Road, north of Interstate 10, for a suspect who fled West Baton Rouge authorities.

The suspect, a light-skinned Black man, fled on foot into the cane fields after crashing his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Residents are asked to be vigilant and contact authorities immediately if they see anyone suspicious in the area.

