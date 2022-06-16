Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

THE INVESTIGATORS: Brothers’ sentences slashed tied to potential corruption in BRPD narcotics division

Generic crime scene BRPD
Generic crime scene BRPD(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two brothers got their sentences greatly reduced in court Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Deandre Robertson and Darryl Robertson were both arrested by former BRPD officer Jason Acree back in 2016 on drug charges.

A judge has decided to reduce Deandre’s sentence from 21 years to 15 years and cut Darryl’s sentence from 12 years to a little over 8 years.

”This is remarkable and certainly it is just the beginning for all the cases we plan to tackle related to this matter,” said David Utter, an attorney representing the men.

The arrests were tied to the BRPD narcotics division and were among the cases under the microscope as a probe into the division continues.

District Attorney Hillar Moore there out hundreds of cases tied to that division last year. Two officers were arrested and a number of others were reassigned as part of the probe.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Bridge City follow up
‘Security is not there;’ Tangi teen at-large after 5 escape Bridge City
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 16
Thursday: Best opportunity for rain over the next several days
In 2018, LDAF says firefighters fought 676 wildfires across Louisiana.
Man arrested for intentionally setting fire in hospital parking lot
St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.
St. Gabriel Police Chief home and office raided by deputies