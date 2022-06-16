Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

‘I am very proud’: Teen overcomes brain condition to graduate high school

A proud mom watched her son defy the odds and graduate from high school after being diagnosed with a brain disorder. (Source: WTVD, FAMILY VIDEOS, PHOTOS, CNN)
By Tamara Scott
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) - A North Carolina mother is celebrating her son’s high school graduation as a special day because many people said it would not happen.

After a healthy two years, Tamara Williams said her son Amari started showing signs of seizures and acting out as a child. He was then not able to walk or eat correctly.

Doctors diagnosed him with encephalitis.

“They said he probably would be a vegetable for the rest of his life and wouldn’t walk or talk,” she said. “All we knew to do was pray, hope and pray.”

Williams said they were at hospitals for several weeks, but moving forward to today, her prayers worked and have led them to where they are this week.

“I am very proud. I’m very proud of him,” Williams said.

Williams was moved to tears watching her first-born son Amari walk across the stage on Monday.

“Now, he is this healthy and strong African American male graduating from high school. This is a huge accomplishment,” Williams said.

Amari said he has very little memory of his time in the hospital but knows walking across the stage was a miracle.

“I have made that my biggest goal because I am my mom’s first born. She talks with me about the good and the bad and staying on the right path,” Amari said.

The new high school graduate said he plans to enter carpentry or construction.

Copyright 2022 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Approximately 5,300 Entergy customers are without power from Baton Rouge Country Club to...
Thousands of Entergy customers without power after lightning damages equipment
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
The bird flu outbreak that led to the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys in the U.S. in...
Bird flu outbreak waning but threat of virus lingers
Generic crime scene BRPD
THE INVESTIGATORS: Brothers’ sentences slashed tied to potential corruption in BRPD narcotics division