Hot and mostly dry for Friday, Father’s Day weekend, and all of next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances are set at 20% or less for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs expected to be in the mid to upper 90°s across the WAFB viewing area for all three days.

Thursday’s thunderstorms will be the last of any significant rain for some WAFB neighborhoods for the next seven days or more.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 16 (WAFB)

The high pressure “heat ridge” that we have been monitoring for several days will remain the primary driver for our local weather throughout the upcoming 10-day forecast cycle. That ridging will be a strong inhibitor for afternoon thundershowers while increasing the heat load at the surface for just about every afternoon through the end of next week. at least.

Expect spotty showers, at best, for Friday and Saturday afternoons with a virtually rain-free Father’s Day Sunday. Morning lows for all three days will be in the mid to upper 70°s under fair to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90°s.

Gulf humidity, marked by dewpoints in the 70°s, will drive afternoon heat index readings up to 105° or more each afternoon for many locations. Heat Advisories will be possible-to-likely for all three days. And it’s more of the same for next week, with morning starts in the mid to upper 70°s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90°s each day.

For now, the Storm Team is setting daily rain chances at 20% or less for next week too.

In the tropics, Invest 93L is located over eastern Honduras with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) posting development chances at just 10%. Forecast guidance indicates that 93L could move over the western Caribbean briefly before returning to land over the Yucatan Peninsula where the NHC suggests that 93L will meet its demise.

