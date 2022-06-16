Ask the Expert
Excitement surrounding Saints after 3-day minicamp

By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT
METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - After a long and grueling two days in the Louisiana heat, the New Orleans Saints concluded their three-day minicamp by practicing in the indoor practice facility on Thursday, June 16.

It was a less taxing day on the mind and body as they finished within two hours.

“You put in two good days in 90-plus temperatures, let’s get inside let’s get some good work, said head coach Dennis Allen. “Short, crisp practice today and look typically on the last day of anything, all of us are human so your attention span begins to wane a little bit.”

The word out of the Saints locker room is excitement as they get guys back to full health on both sides of the ball plus the new additions to the roster that include Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry.

