EBRSO investigating string of vehicle burglaries on Siegen Lane

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries involving at least 35 vehicles along Siegen Lane at different hotels and apartment parking lots.

Officials state that on Thursday, June 16 between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. each vehicle was forcefully entered via broken windows and it appears as if firearms were specifically targeted.

Surveillance footage from a few of the motels showed two vehicles dark-colored sedan and a white sedan and numerous suspects on foot in the area involved in the burglaries according to deputies.

The burglaries occurred at the locations below.

  • 10555 Rieger Rd at the LaQuinta Inn
  • Holiday Inn at 10989 Siegen Holiday Circle
  • Bristol Place Apartments at 5960 Siegen Ln
  • 7061 Commerce Circle at the Residence Inn
Siegen Lane vehicle burglaries.
Siegen Lane vehicle burglaries.
Siegen Lane vehicle burglaries.
If anyone can identify the suspects, please contact ERBSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives.

