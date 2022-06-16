EBRSO investigating string of vehicle burglaries on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries involving at least 35 vehicles along Siegen Lane at different hotels and apartment parking lots.
Officials state that on Thursday, June 16 between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. each vehicle was forcefully entered via broken windows and it appears as if firearms were specifically targeted.
Surveillance footage from a few of the motels showed two vehicles dark-colored sedan and a white sedan and numerous suspects on foot in the area involved in the burglaries according to deputies.
The burglaries occurred at the locations below.
- 10555 Rieger Rd at the LaQuinta Inn
- Holiday Inn at 10989 Siegen Holiday Circle
- Bristol Place Apartments at 5960 Siegen Ln
- 7061 Commerce Circle at the Residence Inn
If anyone can identify the suspects, please contact ERBSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives.
