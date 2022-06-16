EBRSO investigating string of vehicle burglaries on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries involving at least 35 vehicles along Siegen Lane at different hotels and apartment parking lots.

Officials state that on Thursday, June 16 between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. each vehicle was forcefully entered via broken windows and it appears as if firearms were specifically targeted.

Surveillance footage from a few of the motels showed two vehicles dark-colored sedan and a white sedan and numerous suspects on foot in the area involved in the burglaries according to deputies.

The burglaries occurred at the locations below.

10555 Rieger Rd at the LaQuinta Inn

Holiday Inn at 10989 Siegen Holiday Circle

Bristol Place Apartments at 5960 Siegen Ln

7061 Commerce Circle at the Residence Inn

Siegen Lane vehicle burglaries. (EBRSO)

If anyone can identify the suspects, please contact ERBSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives.

