CRIME STOPPERS: APSO searching for woman wanted for carjacking, simple battery

Tim’ara Courtney
Tim’ara Courtney(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a woman wanted for alleged carjacking and simple battery.

Officials state that Tim’ara Courtney,18, is wanted for carjacking and simple battery of an elderly woman that occurred on Friday, June 3 around 11 p.m.

APSO deputies responded to a carjacking incident in Sorrento. The victim told deputies she was driving two women from Gretna to Baton Rouge and was asked to stop in Sorrento.

The woman told the victim to get out of the car. The victim told detectives the women began attacking her when she refused to get out. The women forced the victim out of the car and drove away, deputies say.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Courtney please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867) or submit a tip anonymously at their website by clicking here.

