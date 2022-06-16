BRPD, LSP, Constable’s Office crack down on street racing; 61 traffic citations issued, multiple arrests

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department, along with the help of Louisiana State Police and the Baton Rouge Constable’s Office conducted a Special Operation on Saturday, June 11.

Police say the operation was in response to street racers that have attempted to disrupt traffic flow in Baton Rouge.

According to BRPD, 61 traffic citations were issued, one gun was seized and two fugitives were arrested.

Authorities added they made six misdemeanor arrests for narcotics.

Police say they will continue to have similar, planned operations in the future.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.