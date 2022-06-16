Ask the Expert
Better storm chances today even as a Heat Advisory is posted

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another hot day is on tap for the area as high temperatures climb into the mid 90s and heat index values climb to around 105° or so, but we also have a significantly better chance of seeing some showers and t-storms this afternoon into the early evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 16
A disturbance rotating around the southern periphery of an area of high pressure centered to our north should spark scattered storms by this afternoon. I’ve got rain chances at 50% today and the Storm Prediction Center has also added a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the primary concerns in any stronger storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 16
Even with the better rain chances, the National Weather Service has decided to post a Heat Advisory for a good portion of our viewing area. Given that storms will likely hold off until mid to late afternoon for most, heat index values could still approach advisory criteria (108°+) in some neighborhoods.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 16
If you miss out on the storms today, it may be a while before you see rain again. High pressure will again shift closer to our region, essentially putting a lid on the atmosphere. It won’t be completely dry, but rain chances are posted at 20% or less from Friday through much of next week. And temperatures look to only get a bit hotter as the core of the high pressure dome gets closer, with increasing chances for highs in the upper 90s from this weekend into early next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 16
As temperatures climb and humidity levels inch a bit higher, it’s also likely that we’ll see additional heat advisories posted for our area in the days ahead. Try to limit your time outdoors during the peak heating of the day and if you do have to be outdoors, use common sense. It is imperative that you take frequent breaks, find shade, drink plenty of water, and move indoors immediately if you start showing any signs of heat distress.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 16
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor an area of low pressure that has moved inland over northeastern Nicaragua. While currently located inland, there is at least a low potential that it could reemerge over water and attempt to organize. Due to the land interaction, NHC has lowered development chances to 20% over the next 5 days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 16
