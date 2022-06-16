Thousands of Entergy customers without power after lightning damages equipment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of Entergy customers in Baton Rouge’s Bocage subdivision and University Club were without power late Thursday afternoon.

Approximately 5,300 Entergy customers from Baton Rouge Country Club to Bankers Avenue are without power after lightning-damaged equipment.

According to a spokesperson with Entergy lightning struck and damaged some of their electric equipment on a transmission pole near Corporate Boulevard causing the outage.

Another large outage is affecting 1,918 homes and businesses off Highway 30 near the East Baton Rouge/Iberville parish line. The large outage there is affecting homes in the University Club in Baton Rouge as well as much of the city of St. Gabriel.

The Entergy website says customers in those areas should not expect power to be restored until 1:30 a.m. Friday. A reason for that outage was not provided.

As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, June 16 Entergy reported a total of 7,158 outages in East Baton Rouge Parish and 1,683 outages in Iberville Parish.

