Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Thousands of Entergy customers without power after lightning damages equipment

Approximately 5,300 Entergy customers are without power from Baton Rouge Country Club to...
Approximately 5,300 Entergy customers are without power from Baton Rouge Country Club to Bankers Avenue.(Entergy)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of Entergy customers in Baton Rouge’s Bocage subdivision and University Club were without power late Thursday afternoon.

Approximately 5,300 Entergy customers from Baton Rouge Country Club to Bankers Avenue are without power after lightning-damaged equipment.

According to a spokesperson with Entergy lightning struck and damaged some of their electric equipment on a transmission pole near Corporate Boulevard causing the outage.

Another large outage is affecting 1,918 homes and businesses off Highway 30 near the East Baton Rouge/Iberville parish line. The large outage there is affecting homes in the University Club in Baton Rouge as well as much of the city of St. Gabriel.

The Entergy website says customers in those areas should not expect power to be restored until 1:30 a.m. Friday. A reason for that outage was not provided.

As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, June 16 Entergy reported a total of 7,158 outages in East Baton Rouge Parish and 1,683 outages in Iberville Parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Generic crime scene BRPD
THE INVESTIGATORS: Brothers’ sentences slashed tied to potential corruption in BRPD narcotics division
EBRSO investigating string of vehicle burglaries on Siegen Lane
EBRSO investigating string of vehicle burglaries on Siegen Lane
Tim’ara Courtney
CRIME STOPPERS: APSO searching for woman wanted for carjacking, simple battery
St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr.
St. Gabriel Police Chief home and office raided by deputies