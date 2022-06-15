Ask the Expert
YOUR MONEY: Saving while shopping for dad

Father’s Day gifts for Dad that won’t break the bank
Father’s Day gifts for Dad that won’t break the bank(tcw-wafb)
By Liz Koh
Published: Jun. 15, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve been procrastinating in getting a gift for dad, don’t worry and don’t feel pressured to spend a ton of money.

It’s the thought that counts, even if dad gets the gift a little late.

The shopping analysts at RetailMeNot.com and Consumer Reports found some decent Father’s Day sales.

VistaPrint is offering up to 30 percent off custom gifts for dad. You can also get 10 percent cash back for online purchases across the entire site.

Best Buy is making it easy for you to shop for your dad based on what he likes. If he’s a tech geek, check out some of the deals Best Buy is offering. Best Buy is offering the Amazon Echo Dot for $27.99. It’s originally priced at $49.99. If he’s in need of a hair trimmer, Best Buy is knocking $30 off this highly-rated, highly-reviewed Philips Norelco trimmer

Amazon Prime customers should take advantage of free 2-day shipping. If your dad likes power tools, Consumer Reports found this Worx Electric Chainsaw the cheapest on Amazon.

If you are committed to buying dad a specific gift, look up all the prices from different retailers to find out who is selling it for the best price.

Then, see if it’s in stock at a nearby store. Call that retailer and see if they offer price matching. That way, you can buy and pick up the gift before Father’s Day.

